10 of Chevrolet’s Greatest Racing Engines Throughout History

Driving cars like the insane Cadillac CTS-V with its supercharged 640 horsepower Corvette motor are what gets gearheads like me all hot and bothered. By firing up that bowtie-clad crate motor, you’re celebrating Chevy’s lengthy and well-documented history of building race engines. Plus, the neighbors probably need to learn how to appreciate the aroma of race fuel reaching combustion anyways.

One of the great things about being an American citizen is freedom of choice, and in the case of automotive fanatics like ourselves, this means having the freedom to order a full-blown 454-cubic-inch LSX454R crate motor online.

With a racing history that spans more than a century, and the motor-building heritage to back it up, its race engine programs continue to slowly be consolidated beneath a single roof at the all-new Powertrain Performance and Racing Center up in Pontiac, Mich.

Thanks to the guys over at GM, who have graciously opened their photo vaults to us, you too can now get a brief history lesson on the science behind the evolution of Detroit muscle.