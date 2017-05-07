The Datsun 240Z: One of the Greatest Sports Cars Ever Made

We can’t talk about Nissan’s greatest sports car and not start with the brand’s biggest rival. In 1967, Toyota released the 2000GT, a world-class grand tourer that served as a halo car for the entire Japanese auto industry. With its gorgeous supercar looks, free-revving double overhead cam straight six, and an unforgettable appearance in the James Bond film You Only Live Twice, it not only marked the arrival of the modern Japanese sports car, but it did it with an exclamation point. The downside? With a price of around $7,000, it was thousands more than a comparable Jaguar E-Type, and without name recognition in the cut-throat sports car world, production ended in 1970 after just 351 2000GTs were built.

But just as Toyota was leaving the global sports car market (it would return with the ponycar-fighting Celica for 1971), rival automaker Nissan/Datsun was picking up right where the 2000GT left off. In fact, Nissan’s connection to Toyota’s range-topper went deeper than one might think. The 2000GT began life as a collaboration between Nissan and Yamaha, with a design by Bernard Goertz, the man behind the iconic BMW 507. A prototype was built, but when Nissan walked away from the project, Yamaha pitched it to Toyota, Toyota gave it a redesign, and the rest is history.