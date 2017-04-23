5 of the Worst Restaurants Owned By NFL Players

When a football player dips a toe into the culinary world, the results are sometimes surprising. We recently rounded up a list of five of the best restaurants owned by former NFL stars, from John Elway’s Colorado steakhouses to a small chain of healthy fast-casual restaurants owned by former Miami Dolphin John Offerdahl.

Not every football player’s adventures in the restaurant world go so smoothly, however. Whether because of a lackluster menu, on-field scandals, or some other reason, here are five player-owned restaurants that reviewers say leave something to be desired.

1. Papa John’s

You already know Peyton Manning is a pitchman for this ubiquitous purveyor of cheap pizza. But Manning also owns 21 Papa John’s franchises in the Denver area, where business is apparently booming because of marijuana legalization. “Pizza business is pretty good out here, believe it or not, due to some recent law changes,” he told Sports Illustrated in 2014.

The convenience of Papa John’s delivery may appeal to a certain demographic, but the chain tends to earn less-than-stellar reviews from pizza critics, and Manning’s association with the chain doesn’t seem to be changing anyone’s mind. “Peyton Manning must own this location because they keep coming up short,” said a person reviewing the Wheat Ridge, Colorado Papa John’s. “Worst pizza ever,” declared another reviewer.