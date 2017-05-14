5 of the Weirdest Marvel Character Origins

Over the past several years, there has been a clear demand for a more serious, grounded, and darker twist on the superhero genre. And it certainly seems like that demand has been met by such films like The Dark Knight, Man of Steel, and in many regards, the first Iron Man. Yet despite this desire for a more realistic superhero film, Marvel Studios has been very cautious about taking itself too seriously. It is, after all, making movies based off comic book characters with inherently ridiculous plot lines and powers.

Marvel has proven to be extraordinarily skilled at keeping a relatable environment for its movies while being utterly fearless about the lore and backstories of many of its characters, no matter how bizarre or ridiculous. An origin story is a sacred thing for comic book characters, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has introduced more than one character with an extremely unconventional one. Here’s a look at some of the characters the studio has or soon will introduce into the MCU that have totally bizarre origins.

1. Rocket Raccoon

Guardians of the Galaxy is a beautiful display of the weird and grotesque when it comes to origin stories in the MCU. Quite possibly the best example of this can be seen in one of the movie’s lead antiheroes, Rocket Raccoon. A genetically modified, cybernetic, hyper-intelligent, talking raccoon is bound to have an origin story cemented in strange.

First of all, he was deliberately named after the Beatles song “Rocky Raccoon” (one of his first appearances was in The Incredible Hulk No. 271, which was titled, “Now Somewhere In the Black Holes of Sirius Major There Lived a Young Boy Named Rocket Raccoon”). Beatles references aside, there is enough weirdness to Rocket’s backstory. Rocket first shows up as the chief law enforcer and protector of a planet for the mentally ill, where the population was taken care of by genetically modified, anthropomorphized companion animals.

After events unfold that allow Rocket to cure all the patients on the planet, him and the rest of the animals leave to explore the universe. Rocket ultimately learns that he was experimented on and made the way he is by a cosmic being known as the Stranger for purposes unknown. Whatever his intent, Rocket’s creation and initial responsibilities don’t add up to the typical superhero origin story that is common today.