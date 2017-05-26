10 Things About the ‘Star Wars’ Universe That Make No Sense

For viewers of any sci-fi movie, there’s always a need for a suspended sense of disbelief. Enjoying a film that features technology far beyond our grasp or understanding really requires us to put away our criticism in favor of a good story. Few franchises embody this better than Star Wars, existing in a universe where magic, laser swords, and faster-than-light travel are considered run-of-the-mill. All the stories that exist within the Star Wars canon are really best enjoyed with minimal thought or concern paid to realism.

That being said, it doesn’t mean we won’t do what we can to try and find logic in the chaos anyway. Screenwriters can’t fill every gap in logic within Star Wars, so we’re going to attempt to do that for them. We’re going to dig into the all-too-granular details about things in the world of Star Wars that literally make no sense at all. These are the questions that you can’t really explain away with clever writing and we’re going to indulge in them simply for the sake of argument.

1. Space travel

We can believe that a host of civilized and advanced societies in the far reaches of space all discovered interstellar space travel around the same time. Statistically it’s unlikely, but we’ll allow it anyway. What we have a hard time believing, though, is the speed at which this travel occurs. It’s made clear throughout Star Wars that everyone exists within a single galaxy, spanning hundreds of advanced worlds across the expanse (with a few existing just outside the galaxy).

If you consider for a second that Earth is 25,000 light years away from the end of the Milky Way Galaxy, it becomes difficult to imagine how a journey from Coruscant (a core planet) and Tatooine (an “Outer Rim” planet) would take anything less than thousands of years to make. It’s never been explicitly stated how fast a hyperdrive really is, but according to Wookieepedia, it “allowed travelers to traverse a galaxy spanning over 120,000 light years in only a few hours or days.” Barring travel straight through a wormhole, this seems more than a little impossible to accomplish.