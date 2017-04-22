Science Fact or Fiction? 10 Space Myths From Movies and TV

Space is one of Hollywood’s favorite settings. Over the years, countless sci-fi movies (from Star Wars to The Martian) and TV shows (Babylon 5, Battlestar Galactica, and Firefly) have taken audiences on perilous journeys through the solar system and to other planets. While these titles may be thrilling to watch, they aren’t necessarily the most accurate representations of space. Here are 10 common space myths perpetuated by movies and TV.

1. Explosions in space

We’ve seen it in countless sci-fi films: a spacecraft blows up, emitting a huge, thunderous boom and sending up a ring of flames. At least that’s the image that the explosion of the Death Star left lingering in our minds all this time.

But an important reminder: space is a vacuum. Fire needs oxygen to burn, so those cinematic flames wouldn’t happen in space (except briefly and to a much lesser degree from any oxygen in the craft destroyed). The same goes for that loud booming noise, since sound cannot travel without gases like the ones in the Earth’s atmosphere. Actual chemical explosions in space would be more stifled, without any other elements to fuel them further.