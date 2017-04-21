7 Hidden Signs That Someone Is a Psychopath

Our ideas of what makes a person a psychopath is often based on Hollywood’s depictions. Some of us may think of a psychopath as someone who is morally corrupt and has trouble connecting with others. Others may associate this terminology with violence. Still, it’s best to have a clear understanding of what the professionals have to say on the matter.

According to Psychology Today, the term “psychopath” was first used by doctors around 1900. They applied this term to patients who had no sense of ethics and lacked empathy. Psychopaths could also be callous and lack feelings of shame or remorse. They also commonly blame others for their mistakes, and when they do admit blame, their apologies can come off as insincere. And some can become easily agitated and frustrated, which may result in hostile outbursts.

But these aren’t the only give-aways. The following scientifically-based quirks could be a warning that someone exhibits psychopathic behaviors (interestingly, men are more likely to be psychopaths). Now that you know this, here are the things to watch out for if you suspect someone is a little off.

1. They order black coffee

This one can easily be confused with someone who just wants to cut out dairy and sugar from their diet, but it’s still interesting. A study published in the journal Appetite suggests people who prefer black coffee may have psychopathic tendencies. The study of almost 1,000 people found those who preferred bitter foods and beverages were more likely, as in the past two studies, to display characteristics of “Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, and everyday sadism.” It should be noted the answers were self-reported by the subjects. Still, pay attention to those coffee orders the next time you’re at Starbucks — trouble might be brewin’.