5 Lies You May Have Been Told About Running

Like any sport or recreational pastime, there are rules when it comes to running. You should probably wait to run after eating, and you need to watch how much distance you’re adding to your routes each week to stave off injury. But other so-called “rules” are actually just myths disguised with good intentions, perpetuated by misinformation. Not only will they give you false facts, but they could be slowing you down.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out, you might have fallen prey to one of these myths and now take them as fact. Take a look and make sure you’re not hitting the road with the wrong information.

1. You need to do pre-workout stretches

Stretches are supposed to be good for you — they help repair muscles that are in high use. But starting your workout by pulling your arms across your chest and tightening your quad muscles aren’t going to do much good. In fact, stretching before a run can be one of the times when you’re most susceptible to injury. “It’s a myth because your muscles are not warm yet and it’s very important for your muscles to be warmed up before stretching,” triathlon coach Hollie Kenney told Competitor.com. “Cold muscles are at the highest risk for injury, which can happen while/from stretching.”

Not only that, but static stretching can harm your endurance, Men’s Fitness reports. “[D]oing static stretches before a run is a bad idea because it triggers a protective response in your neuromuscular system that temporarily weakens your muscles and reduces performance,” Matt Fitzgerald, sports nutritionist, triathlon coach, and author of 80/20 Running, told the publication.