Home Sweet Home: The Best College Degrees for Homeownership

Are you ready to become a homeowner? Depending on your college major, you might realize your homeownership dreams quicker than some of your peers. Although passion and calling are important when it comes to deciding on an area of study and eventually a career, earnings count.

One of the keys to making sure you can attain the American dream quicker is choosing a college major that typically pays a high starting salary. One thing all the majors we’ll talk about have in common is generous pay. All of these jobs are also within the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field.

Are you on the fast track to finding a place you can call home sweet home? The National Association of Realtors analyzed how long it would take certain degree holders to become homeowners. It based the findings on factors, such as starting salary and estimated down-payment savings per year (ability to save is based on typical starting salary). The time frame for each major is based on a hypothetical situation where the saver will make a 20% down payment on a $250,000 home.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 15 college degrees for homeownership.

15. Computer science