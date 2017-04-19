The 7 Highest-Paying College Degrees All Earn Over $60,000

Friends, family, and teachers may have advised you to “follow your passion,” but what if your passion doesn’t pay the bills? Whether you’re about to attend college for the first time, or you’re going back to school to earn an additional degree, your college major choice makes a big difference when it comes to salary. With rising rents and large student loan bills, it will be important to earn a decent salary. A bad choice sometimes results in earning a lot less than you could. Doing what you love and having passion for your chosen field is great, but being compensated appropriately also plays a role in your overall happiness. It’s hard to enjoy what you’re doing when you can hardly pay your bills.

If you’re wondering which degrees can help you earn a good living, wonder no more. Career site Glassdoor recently unveiled its list of the 50 highest-paying college majors. Not surprisingly, college majors focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education came out on top. Through an analysis of resumes and salary reports, Glassdoor came up with a listing of college majors that yield the most earnings during the first five years out of college. Next to each major, Glassdoor researchers also identified the three most popular jobs new graduates take in those fields when they graduate.

Glassdoor’s listing shows it’s possible to take charge of your earning potential by doing something as simple as choosing the right major. Here are the seven highest-paying college degrees where you can earn more than $60,000. Is your major on the list?