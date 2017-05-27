10 Biggest NFL Rookie Contracts in History

When the National Football League Players Association and owners agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement in 2011, things around the league changed. While the game remained the same, there were many financial differences — mainly how the profits from advertisements, etc., were going to be allocated. But one other financial change occurred: the rookie wage scale.

Before the CBA took place in 2011, rookie wages were somewhat ridiculous. Both 21- and 22-year-old players were getting record-setting contracts — contracts that not even some of the best veterans in the league were getting. Owners didn’t like this, but they were forced to pay because their prized, youthful players would just hold out until they did.

Consider this: The then-St. Louis Rams drafted quarterback Sam Bradford in 2010 and he signed a six-year, $76 million contract. Since then, he has accomplished very little. In 2012, the Indianapolis Colts drafted Andrew Luck with the first overall pick. Luck signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract. That’s a difference of a little more than $7 million per year.

In order to make rookie wages a little more reasonable, owners and the players association created a rookie wage limit. In other words, each team gets a certain amount of money they can spend on signing their rookies and undrafted free agents. No more, no less.

A lot of the time, this has resulted in young players getting the league minimum (just look at third-round pick Russell Wilson’s initial four-year, $2.99 million contract). While this 2016 batch of rookies will assuredly not come remotely close to some of the pre-2011 rookie contracts, here are the 10 biggest rookie contracts — in total, not annually — in history.