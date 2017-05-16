The NFL’s 10 Greatest Players of All ­Time

Professional football is the epitome of all things American. We love the sport because of the grit, intensity, teamwork, force, and speed of the game. To win as a team, each individual player must know his assignment, execute, and sacrifice himself at the point of attack. Football is a chess match in which personnel are ordered to shift positions, read, react, and dominate smaller battles to help the larger group prevail.

To the uninitiated, the game of football may simply showcase two walls of humanity regularly crashing into each other, moving three yards ahead behind a seal here and a seal there into a cloud of dust. Beyond the military terminology, color-coded play sheets, and complex zone blocking schemes, the ultimate goal in football remains to advance the ball to the other side of the field for points.

The greatest NFL players dismiss the conventional wisdom and time-­honored clichés of football diehards while also converting casual spectators into game-day fanatics. Indeed, no defense exists for the perfect pass, speed does kill, and defense can be your best offense. On the gridiron, the greats demand an eyewitness account at all times, because supreme ability can barely be described in words: seeming to break the laws of physics and redefine what is possible.