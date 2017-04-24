The 27 Worst Free Agent Signings in MLB History

With the new CBA in place, Major League Baseball can go ahead with free agency. The GM meetings came and went, and players are beginning to sign big contracts. Yoenis Cespedes, the best hitter on the market, quickly signed with the New York Mets for four years at $110 million. It looks like a good deal right now. But these deals don’t always work out like everyone thinks they will. Here are the 27 worst free agent deals in MLB history.