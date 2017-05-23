30 Greatest Los Angeles Dodgers of the Modern Era

2016 saw the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS for the fourth time since 2008 — their fourth consecutive season in the playoffs. They’ve had a strong run of success, at least in the regular season, finishing under .500 only three times since 1993.

While that success hasn’t translated to any World Series trophies since 1988, the Dodgers have certainly had plenty of individually great players in their history — including some of the best pitchers to ever step on the mound in a baseball game. Here are the 30 greatest Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers of the modern era based on batting and pitching stats and awards won.