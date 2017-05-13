NBA: The 5 Greatest Players of All Time By Position

The greatest teams in NBA history are the ones that, while made up of individuals, are able to come together to form the perfect cohesive unit. Fans often envision these clubs operating as a five-man jazz ensemble; each member spacing the floor to improvise, deliver pinpoint passes, and score. On the other end of the court, this group coordinates traps, rotates to the ball on dribble drives, and recovers back in to help on defense for timely rebounding off the glass.

When these teams take the floor, it truly is poetry in motion. And yet, as great as some of these teams are when they come together as a group, that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to give credit to certain players who possess incredible individual talent. These players are the ones who do more than just pass the “eye test.” Most of the time, the word “dominant” doesn’t do them justice. Simply put, they are “transcendent.”

By all accounts, it can be difficult to adequately describe individual greatness with mere words. After all, the aura of excellence is best observed through eyewitness accounts. Therefore, basketball fans tend to simplify the meaning of greatness to a collection of first names: Wilt, Larry, Magic, and Michael. While the following list of great players for each position involves some opinion, the way we see it, this composition cannot be defeated.