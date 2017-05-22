5 NBA Players Who Could Play Football in the NFL

The list of college basketball players with limited football experience taking their athletic talents to the football gridiron seems to grow every year. It started with Tony Gonzalez, who was a two-sport star in college, and has continued with current All-Pro caliber tight ends Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, and Julius Thomas.

When an avid football fan watches an NBA game, it’s undoubtedly hard for them not to imagine some of the amazing athletes of the NBA in an NFL uniform. Many professional basketball players possess a rare combination of size, speed, agility, and body control that is, for lack of a better word, freakish. Recently, former University of Miami basketball player Erik Swoope decided to hang up his high tops, lace up a pair of cleats, and attempted to reinvent himself as a tight end in the NFL, and NBA staple Nate Robinson has made waves by saying he’ll try out for any NFL teams this offseason. Here, then, is a look at five NBA players who could make the transition to playing in the NFL.