MLB: 5 Players Who Will Be Remembered for Drug Scandals

Do you miss Alex Rodriguez? It was easy to forget, particularly when anyone talking about the Yankees was talking about Derek Jeter, but the New York Yankees third baseman was suspended for the entirety of the 2014 season due to his involvement in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drugs scandal. While A-Rod came back for an impressive 2015 campaign before retiring last year, it’s clear the league cannot control doping in the sport, even with harsh penalties against its players.

This problem has highlighted the dishonesty of athletes who want to have an upper hand on their competitors and cheat the game for better statistics and bigger contracts. There’s been a tough debate about how these cases should be handled. For now, the MLB is hitting its players where it hurts: with long suspensions, which also affect them financially.

A-Rod isn’t the first person to be the focus of this type of media storm (although he is probably the only player to come back to an organization that reviled him and actively contribute to their most recent playoff run). There have been many PED controversies in recent years, but these five high-profile players linked to the scandals have given some much-needed attention to the issue. Here, we remember the seedier side of America’s pastime. The following list is not ranked in any way.