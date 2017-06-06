10 Worst NFL Head Coaches Ever

Being a head coach in the National Football League comes with little job security. In fact, you can easily count on one hand the number of coaches around the league that are currently “untouchable.” Nonetheless, NFL coaching jobs always have, and always will, reign supreme in the opinions of those who are crazy enough to choose a career in the world’s ultimate “what have you done for me lately” industry.

We regularly see NFL head coaches get fired after only one or two years on the job. It can be for minuscule reasons, something completely out of their control, or because they were flat-out bad at their job.

In this article, we look at the coaches whose performances simply were not up to par. With that being said, here are the 10 worst head coaches in the history of the NFL, as determined by their lifetime coaching percentages — i.e. their wins ranked against their losses.

10. Mike Mularkey

After replacing Ken Whisenhunt on an interim basis following Week 8 of the 2015 season, Mike Mularkey (pictured above) is getting the chance to prove he has the goods to be a legitimate NFL head coach, as the Tennessee Titans made the position permanent during the offseason. Give Mularkey’s previous rack record in the role, we hope the organization knows what it’s doing.

Including his nine games at the helm of the Titans this past season, Mularkey has been a head coach on three separate occasions, two years (2004–05) with the Buffalo Bills and one season (2012) with the Jacksonville Jaguars, compiling an overall record of 18-39. Not exactly a mark that should instill confidence in his ability to call the shots. Like we said, we hope the Titans know what they’re doing.