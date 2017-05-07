9 Reasons the Mets Will Turn it Around in 2017

If you’re a New York Mets fan, chances are you aren’t so happy with how the 2017 season has started for your favorite team. They’ve gone from having a talented, young starting rotation, all the potential in the world, and getting within three victories of a World Series championship, to not even being the best team in their city anymore. Injuries, poor performance, and other factors have combined to leave the Mets 11-14 in the first days of the month of May — six games behind the Washington Nationals in the NL East division.

But we’re taking a positive angle on this. We see nine reasons why the Mets are going to turn it around in 2017.