How Does Aaron Rodgers Stack Up Against the All-Time NFL Greats?

Aaron Rodgers is good. Like really, really, really good. And he has the stats to back it up. In fact, if you ask us, the Green Bay Packers signal caller is currently the best offensive player in all of the National Football League, but that’s a story for another day.

Given his prowess, it’s safe to assume that the Packers will be among the top Super Bowl contenders in the league as long as they have Rodgers under center. After taking over for Brett Favre as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, Rodgers wasted little time establishing himself as one of the game’s premier players.

In his eight seasons as the team’s starter, the former Cal standout has won two NFL MVP awards, earned five Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections, and was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLV after leading the Packers to the fourth Super Bowl title (and 13th total world championship) in franchise history.

He was recently edged out by Matt Ryan and Tom Brady in the voting for the 2016 AP All-Pro team, but there is really no arguing that Rodgers is currently playing at a higher level than every other quarterback in the league. Over the last seven weeks, the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder has led the Packers to a 6-1 record while completing 69.7% of his passes for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions, and added another 143 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Because of his performance down the stretch, there is a very good chance that Rodgers will take home NFL MVP honors and lead his team on a deep postseason run.