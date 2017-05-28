25 Baseball Players Who Were Caught Cheating

Cheating. It’s prominent in all sports, but probably most of all in baseball. There are several ways to do it, whether it involves scuffing up a baseball to make it move, using a foreign substance on the ball, corking a bat, or stealing signs and relaying them to the batter. When it comes down to it, a ton of players have been caught cheating in some form or another — it doesn’t matter if you’re a pitcher or a hitter.

Recently, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was caught with a sticky substance on his chest protector when the ball somewhat amazingly bounced in the dirt and stuck to him. No punishment was handed down, because a catcher having pine tar or something similar on his equipment isn’t against the rules — as long as he’s not using it on the ball, which officials could not determine. However, we went back and looked at 25 players who were caught breaking the rules.