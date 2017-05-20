The 10 Best Dallas Cowboys Players of All Time

The Dallas Cowboys, nicknamed “America’s Team,” may be the most popular NFL franchise in the world. They have made 30 playoff appearances, won eight NFC titles and been Super Bowl champions five times. Founded in 1960, the Cowboys have had 11 players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 2014, current Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo suggested that his long-time favorite target, tight end Jason Witten, might be the “best Dallas Cowboy of all time.” People have hotly debated this statement ever since. It got us thinking: Does Witten even crack the top 10 best Dallas Cowboys players of all time?

To make a top 10 greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time list, you already have to leave off at least one Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. When you throw Witten and other current players into the mix, things get more convoluted. In compiling this list, we considered statistics, All-Pro selections, team success, and longevity (sorry, Deion Sanders). Here is a look at the top 10 best Dallas Cowboys players ever.