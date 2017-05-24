The 10 Best Games of Tony Romo’s NFL Career

Every year, big-name players choose to walk away from the game. Some opt to hang up their cleats early in their NFL careers; others decide that the wear and tear on their bodies, caused by season after season of nonstop abuse, is no longer worth the trouble. Either way, in the end, a single truth remains — no one can play forever. And Tony Romo finally came to this realization.

After spending his entire career (2004–16) with the Dallas Cowboys, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is heading to the broadcast booth to become CBS’s lead NFL analyst. In a statement in which he discussed becoming the network’s No. 1 color commentator — it’s been real, Phil Simms — where he will work alongside veteran play-by-play announcer, Jim Nantz, Romo said:

Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.

In honor of No. 9’s decision to step away from the game, we remember some of his finest performances. With that, here’s a look at the 10 best games of Romo’s career.