The 25 Best NBA Free Agents and Where They’ll Sign

Free agency. It’s where NBA players go to get paid, and where both the lives of individuals and the future of a franchise can change in an instant. Plenty of teams will dole out awful contracts this offseason, while other teams will end up giving raises to players who deserve them.

With the salary cap continuing to rise because of the influx of money into the NBA via their television deal with ESPN, more and more players are opting out of preexisting contracts to become a free agent. That means lots of stars to watch. But who will sign where? We put together a list of the 25 best free agents who will likely hit the open market, with a prediction on where each one will end up.