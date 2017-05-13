25 Best NFL Free Agent Signings of 2017

With the 2016 NFL season over and the New England Patriots reigning supreme over the league, everyone else has started to look toward next season. While the NFL Draft remains the best way to build a winner on the field, teams still lean heavily on free agency to fill holes and supplement the existing roster. We took a look at the activity during the offseason and came up with the 25 best free agent signings of 2017, considering ages, talent, fit, and contract details for each player.