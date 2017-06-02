12 Best NFL Players to Perform on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

If you’re an athlete looking to revamp your image after an unflattering scandal, there are plenty of ways, aside from the necessary apology, to redeem yourself. You can give back to the community, you can do charity work, you can even donate money to a good cause. But if all else fails, there’s one avenue that seems to be available to the embattled superstar: Dancing With the Stars.

After creating a mess of things (and that’s putting it gently) with a fabricated robbery tale in Rio, it’s hardly a surprise that American Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte opted to exchange his swim trunks for a pair of dancing shoes, and hit the stage as one of the participants in the show’s 23rd season. Everyone saw this move coming. But that doesn’t mean they saw every move coming.

On the complete opposition side of the spectrum, you know, the shocking decisions, it’s safe to say that no one expected — especially his once-teammates — former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson to throw his hat in the ring for Dancing With the Stars. Said Lions wideout T.J. Jones when he heard the news: “To me, he’s not much of a dancer at all. I’ve never seen him moving his shoulders, so for me, it’s like, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.'” Which, as we all know, happened.

As crazy as it was to see the man they call “Megatron” dance his way into the public’s hearts (he finished third in the competition), it’s not as if he was the first NFL player — past or present — to hit the Dancing With the Stars stage. In fact, there have been many. And these 12, in our opinion, are the best of the bunch.