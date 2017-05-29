The 9 Greatest NFL Stadiums in the League

Over the last 25 years, the National Football League has become far and away the most popular professional sports league in the United States. Although we have said this a time or two, it bears repeating. The NFL is now a multibillion dollar entity. Teams are bringing in higher revenues than ever before, player salaries continue to grow, and the league’s television contracts are astronomical.

Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that NFL stadiums as a whole are becoming architectural masterpieces. With the 2016 NFL season rapidly approaching, here is a look at the nine best NFL stadiums in the league.