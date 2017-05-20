11 Big-Name NFL Players Who Are About to Break the Bank

Believe it or not, NFL players as a whole are underpaid. When it comes down to it, they put their bodies on the line 16 Sundays every year, while the league continues to bring in billions of dollars in revenue. Nearly every player will leave the game with some sort of nagging injury that they’ll deal with for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, very few of them make enough money to fully retire in comfort.

With the nature of today’s NFL, second contracts are where players really cash in. While a couple of players — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford — are about to cash in for a third time, the following 11 players are set to sign contracts worth life-changing amounts of money in the coming months.

1. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

Derek Carr is on the verge of landing a record-breaking contract. The 26-year old quarterback is largely responsible for the Raiders reemergence as a contender in the AFC. On top of that, he has yet to hit his peak as an NFL player. With Carr likely to be a Pro Bowler and possible MVP candidate for the next decade, there is a real chance that his next contract will eclipse the mega-deal Andrew Luck signed last year.