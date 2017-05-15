25 Big-Name NFL Players Who Are Still Unemployed

Every year, without fail, the NFL reminds us on multiple occasions that it is, first and foremost, a business. Franchises are always out to protect their bottom lines, and thanks to the league’s hard salary cap, teams are forced to kick some of the greatest players in NFL history to the curb. And this offseason is no different.

With the 2017 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, free agency is essentially over. Of course, players will still get signed for the remainder of the current league year. But from here on out, most veteran players who sign with new teams will do so for bargain bin prices.

On that note, several big-name players (including a handful of future Hall of Famers) are still looking for work. Some of them will sign with teams in the coming weeks, and others will prove to have played their last down of football in the NFL. With that being said, here is a look at 25 big-name NFL players who are currently unemployed.