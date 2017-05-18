30 NFL Superstars Who Have Felt the Sting of Being Fired

Job security is something that NFL players have to live without. In fact, given the ruthless nature of America’s most popular sports league, the acronym NFL should actually stand for “Not For Long” rather than National Football League. While there are certainly players (both past and current) who have enjoyed the luxury of not having to look over their shoulders on a daily basis, history has also proven that virtually no player is safe from the chopping block.

In today’s day and age, most Americans go through the humbling experience of losing their job. NFL players are not exempt from this reality. If you’ve ever lost your job, it may help to know that these 30 NFL stars –– some of the greatest to ever play the game –– were also “fired” at some point during their respective careers.