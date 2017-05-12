10 Biggest Mistakes of the 2017 NFL Draft

After months of speculation and countless rumors, the 2017 NFL Draft is now officially in the books. As usual, several draft day decisions made little sense to us. Some teams mortgaged their futures to land one player; other teams took a chance on players with lengthy rap sheets. There were unexpected slides from some of the most talented players in this year’s draft class. And there were teams that flat-out ignored some of their most glaring needs. Here’s a look at the 10 biggest mistakes teams made during the 2017 NFL Draft.

1. Chicago Bears trading up to select Mitchell Trubisky

This move was an absolute head-scratcher. To move up one spot (from No. 3 overall to No. 2), Chicago General Manager Ryan Pace gave up the No. 3, No. 67, and No. 111 picks in 2017, as well as their third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

While the price the Bears paid to land Trubisky wasn’t all that bad (they actually came out ahead according to the NFL trade value chart), the fact that the 49ers had no intentions of selecting the former North Carolina quarterback makes this a bad deal for Chicago. (It also made 49ers rookie GM John Lynch look like a seasoned veteran.) Furthermore, this move essentially ensured that the Bears are basically renting Mike Glennon, who they signed this offseason, for one year at a cost of $18.5 million.

If Trubisky becomes the franchise quarterback the Bears have searched for, this move won’t look nearly as bad. However, based on his lack of experience, we don’t see the 22-year-old signal caller becoming an impactful player for at least two years — and Pace may be out of a job by then.