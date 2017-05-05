Bill Belichick Is a Genius: 10 Big-Name NFL Players He Took a Chance On

The greatest teams in sports are not afraid to move to the beat of their own drum. These organizations remain true to themselves; they trust their system and believe in the process that allows them to achieve sustained success. In the NFL, no one does this quite like Bill Belichick and the Pats.

In the New England Patriots, the Hooded One has built a well-oiled machine, featuring players who “do their job” and know how to fall in line behind their head coach. With Belichick, emotion is not part of the equation. If he thinks getting rid of a big-name player is what’s best for the team, you better believe he’ll do it. The same, as it turns out, goes for his willingness to take chances on players with personal baggage.

When it comes to the latter, these 10 players stand out among the rest.

1. Michael Floyd

Despite sporting an 11-2 record at the time, the Patriots spent much of the 2016 season in need of a big-bodied receiver. Fortunately for them, they were able to claim Michael Floyd — 6-foot-3, 220 pounds — off waivers after the Arizona Cardinals released him. There’s just one caveat: This signing occurred just three days after Floyd was arrested for a DUI (Full disclosure: This wasn’t the first time).

Said Belichick of the decision to sign Floyd: “We’re aware of the situation that came up earlier in the week. We’ll let that legal situation play itself out. We’ll see how it goes. It’s a player we haven’t had before. We look forward to working with him.”

Floyd played just two games in a Patriots uniform, finishing with four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. Oddly enough, he still earned himself a Super Bowl ring.