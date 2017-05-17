Which Cities Won Multiple Sports Championships in a Single Year?

Many things had to go right for the recently awakened sports fans of Cleveland to claim the honor of winning multiple sports championships in one year. There is no chance the Browns will win any sort of title (other than top pick in the draft). However, with the Cavaliers scoring an NBA title, fans along the Cuyahoga prayed the Indians would win the World Series and make their town a city of champions. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t make it happen.

While it’s far more common for cities to go through long, title-free eras in pro sports, a number of major metropolitan areas have been fortunate to break out the ticker tape multiple times in one season. Of the 14 times such a feat has occurred, it’s logical that New York appears five times given the number of teams it supports.

Speaking of Cleveland, in 1948 — the last time the Indians won the World Series — the Browns of the then-AAFC (precursor to the NFL) won the pro football championship. These three cities stand out as the more memorable cities with multiple sports championships.