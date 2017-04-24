4 Cities That Have the Biggest NFL Fans

There are people who claim to love their organization and the NFL, and there are people who aren’t as excited as they may lead on. But how can you tell who these people are? What’s the best way to determine the most passionate NFL-supporting cities? You do a survey, obviously.

The people at Livability were curious to determine which cities in the United States contained the most NFL-loving residents, so they enlisted the help of Experian Marketing Services and its Simmons National Consumer Study. If the average index score is 100, then each point above that number represents the percentage that residents of a particular city are “very” enthusiastic about the National Football League.

With the numbers doing all the work, here’s a look at the NFL’s four most passionate fan bases.