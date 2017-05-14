20 Current NFL Players Who Are Locks for the Hall of Fame

Earning a bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the highest honor an NFL player can receive. In August, we saw eight new members immortalized during the Class of 2016 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. And we have a pretty good idea as to who the NFL Hall of Fame will honor in 2017.

We saw a handful of players retire last offseason. And all of them have a place waiting for them in Canton, Ohio. (The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 may be the best ever, by the way.) But given the rules of the Selection Committee, each of them must wait a minimum of five years before becoming eligible for induction. This made us think about which current players are already locks to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After they hang up their cleats, these 20 current players will become NFL Hall of Fame players.

Note: We removed Steve Smith Sr. and Andre Johnson from consideration following their respective retirements. Both players are destined for the Hall of Fame.