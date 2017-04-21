5 of Donald Trump’s Favorite Sports Teams

There are numerous connections between Donald Trump and the world of sports. There are the athletes who supported his presidential bid, and there are even instances of his unrivaled ability to take over NFL logos. But more importantly, there’s also his undeniable love for competition. Which is what we’d expect from a true fan.

The President of the United States likes plenty of pro sports teams. However, after doing a little digging, we’ve found that he prefers some clubs to others. Since we’re sure you’re dying to know which organizations get The Donald’s blood boiling, we’re happy to oblige, by taking a look at five of Trump’s favorite sports teams.