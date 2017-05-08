Every MLB Team’s Biggest Celebrity Fan

Sports are something that can unite us, even through the darkest times in history. Everybody loves a great story, whether it’s an underdog that rises to overcome a challenge, somebody capturing greatness, or just plain and simple witnessing history. Baseball gives us all of that every single year. It’s a big reason why it remains so popular after over 100 years of playing the game.

Celebrities fall in love with the game, too. Turn on a playoff game in October and you’re sure to run into a national television broadcast trying to find as many celebrities as possible. Some may be fair–weather fans, looking to ride the wave of a winning team, but many are true diehards that love their team just like the Average Joe. We have the biggest celebrity fan of every Major League Baseball team.