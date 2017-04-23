10 Players Who Ruined Their Own NFL Careers

Watching professional athletes ruin their NFL careers by repeatedly making bone-headed decisions is one of the most frustrating things a sports fan can witness. After all, the opportunity to play a sport for a living is a fantasy to most people. And seeing an athlete with Hall of Fame-caliber abilities waste their opportunity by making poor choices and/or breaking the law can be downright infuriating to those who could only dream of playing a sport for a living.

Throughout the years, we have seen this unfortunate scenario play out many times in the National Football League. One player who is dangerously close to flat-out ruining a once-promising career is Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Aldon Smith. At this point, we aren’t ready to completely write off Smith, who is currently serving a yearlong suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, but the 2012 first-team All-Pro is dangerously close to killing his own career.

Since entering the NFL in 2011, the former Missouri Tiger has flashed Hall of Fame ability, as evidenced by his 47.5 sacks in 59 career games. However, during the same stretch of time, he has also been arrested five times, spent time in rehab, and served a nine-game suspension — all in addition to his current suspension.

Only time will tell if Smith will right his own ship and resurrect his once-promising career, but you can count us among those who will be pulling for him. While Smith still has a chance to save his career, there are several NFL players who haven’t been as fortunate. With that being said, here is a look at 10 former NFL players who ruined their own pro football careers.