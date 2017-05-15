28 Greatest Chicago Cubs Players in Modern History

The Chicago Cubs have a long and storied history. Some of the greatest players to ever put on a baseball jersey have stepped up to the plate at Wrigley Field — home to the Cubs for the last 102 baseball seasons. Of course, they hadn’t won a World Series championship since 1908 — until this past season. The Cubs have had some pretty good teams, including the 2016 team. We’ve put together the 28 greatest Chicago Cubs players based on game stats, going back to the beginning of integration in the late 1940s.