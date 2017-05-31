10 Greatest First Basemen to Ever Play the Game

Who’s on first? For as long as most remember, a slugging player not known for his defensive range has been there. The tradition continues in the modern era with mashers like Anthony Rizzo, Edwin Encarnacion, and Chris Davis. Because defense is secondary (if not unwelcome), the best first basemen put up huge power numbers and typically hit third or fourth in the lineup. The greatest to ever play at the position turned offensive menace into an art form. Whether via a home run, triple, double, single, walk, sacrifice fly, or RBI ground-out, they could beat pitchers in every conceivable way.

To narrow down our list of the greatest first basemen, we chose ballplayers with a special gift for hitting and some competence fielding the position. As you may expect, a number of baseball’s home-run kings made the cut. Because we took defense into consideration, we limited the list to candidates who played the overwhelming majority of games at first. Therefore, Stan Musial (left field), Miguel Cabrera (third base, DH, first base), Rod Carew (second base, first base), and Pete Rose (everywhere) belong on other lists.

Because there’s only space for 10, we squeezed out the great Johnny Mize for his lower-counting stat totals because of time he spent fighting in World War II. (We acknowledge the injustice.) Here are the 10 greatest first basemen in baseball history.