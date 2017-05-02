7 Greatest Moments in Chicago Cubs History

In the world of sports, a couple stories stand above all others. That’s the case with the Chicago Cubs, who won the 2016 World Series — their first championship in 108 years. Setting all goats and curses aside, the Cubs have an extremely rich history. Their fans experienced plenty of pain over that span, but there were plenty of good moments, too. These are the seven best moments in modern Chicago Cubs history, ranked from least to most memorable.

7. Winning Game 2 of the 1984 NLCS

The 1984 season is remembered mostly for its heartbreaking ending. However, it still serves as a huge moment in Chicago Cubs history. The team hadn’t been to the postseason in 39 years; they’d lost the World Series in 1945. In those 39 years, they won 90 or more baseball games in a season just once. It was a bleak time to be a Cubs fan, and the first time in modern baseball history that they were relevant.

The Cubs won 96 games that year. As the best in the National League, they faced off with the San Diego Padres in the best-of-five NLCS. The excitement reached a fever pitch when the Cubs closed out the Padres in the second game of the series at Wrigley Field, taking a 2-0 lead in the series by a 4-2 score. The Cubs left home for the final time that season needing just one victory in the final three games to get to the World Series. It didn’t happen, however, but that doesn’t make this moment any less exciting.