Here Are the Most Likely Matchups for Super Bowl 52 According to Vegas

The 2017 NFL offseason is far from over, and Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis is still over 10 months away. But as we head into the slowest time of the year on the NFL calendar, we already have a pretty good idea as to which teams have the best chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as world champions next February. While most people like to discuss the odds each individual team has at winning a Super Bowl title, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas took it a step further and put together a list of the most likely matchups for Super Bowl 52.

We understand that a lot can (and will) happen over the next 10 months that could drastically change things. But for now, these are the most likely matchups for Super Bowl 52.

*Article based on odds as of March 24, 2017.