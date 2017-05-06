Here’s How the Dallas Cowboys Will Crush Your Dreams in 2017

The road to the Super Bowl is never easy. For some teams, the path is even more treacherous than it is for others. Yet, in the NFL, there is often more standing in the way of a franchise and its ultimate goal than just a difficult opponent. Before it even takes the field of battle, a team must conquer the hardest adversary of them all — itself.

Few NFL teams know this better than the Dallas Cowboys. With a history of success and that famous star on its helmet, “America’s Team” faces added pressure each and every year. Unfortunately, no matter how well this team starts the season, it’s been ages since the Cowboys managed to finish the year on a high note. In fact, it feels like the Dallas Cowboys are stuck in a terrible loop that, ultimately, ends in disappointment. See for yourself. These are the 10 stages of a Dallas Cowboys football season.