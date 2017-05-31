25 Hitters With the Most RBI in Major League History

Major League Baseball has a rich history, with hundreds of great or legendary players that hold a special place in the hearts and minds of fans. Whether it be pitchers that got a big out, batters that hit home runs, or a player that’s known for his defensive wizardry, certain types of players just simply aren’t forgotten. One type of player that’s impossible to forget is the kind that drives in a ton of runs, which is why we have the 25 players with the most RBI in major league history.