How the Chicago Cubs Can Become Baseball’s Next Dynasty

Major League Baseball dynasties are few and far between. Due to the nature of the business in the 21st century, it’s difficult for a team to take a stronghold on the game. Still, a few teams in recent memory won several World Series titles in a short window; the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and San Francisco Giants come to mind. But what about the Chicago Cubs?

They’ve only won a single World Series title. However, a lot of promising things are happening on Chicago’s north side. Here are four reasons why the Cubs can become baseball’s next dynasty.