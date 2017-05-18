How Tom Brady Stays Healthy and Looks So Young

It’s understandable how so many people outside of the New England Patriots fanbase can be convinced that quarterback Tom Brady made a pact with the devil — in addition to the fact that he continues to win Super Bowls, and looks like he stopped aging about 10 years ago. It’s true; Brady’s athletic abilities have improved over the years. And his facial features show few signs of aging over the past decade. Really, you can’t blame anyone for thinking that he might be a vampire. Or a cyborg.

Jokes aside, No. 12 is in impeccable shape due to the incredibly healthy lifestyle that he and his family lead. Sure, the average Joe probably doesn’t have the desire — or a personal chef on hand — to mirror the super strict diet and everyday lifestyle like the QB does. But why not peek at a couple pages in Brady’s book and get a taste of exactly why he looks 29 years old at age 39?