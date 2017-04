A popular saying goes, “A bad day golfing is always better than a good day at work.” While that statement absolutely rings true for the vast majority of avid golfers, there is no denying that playing on a world–class course can elevate an ordinary round to an unforgettable one. We decided to compile a list of 25 of the most iconic courses in the world that golf enthusiasts should add to their bucket list. Here’s what we came up with (in no particular order).