Jay Cutler Is the Most Overpaid Player in NFL History

Quarterback Jay Cutler was one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. With arguably the strongest arm in league history, the 33-year-old had a 4.7-second speed in the 40-yard dash. He had outstanding lateral agility and footwork inside of the pocket, and he was stronger than most running backs and linebackers. Based on his physical attributes alone, the Indiana native should’ve been well on his way to a first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead, he will go down as one of the biggest wastes of talent in NFL history.

Sometimes Cutler flat-out shocked us — and likely anyone who saw him play throughout his career — with his throwing ability. But at the same time, for every mind-blowing throw he made, Cutler made twice as many bone-headed mistakes. Because of this, he led his team to the postseason just once in 11 years, which ended in the entire sports world questioning his toughness.

Throughout his time with the Bears, and during his brief stint with the Denver Broncos, several reports called into question Cutler’s leadership abilities, mental capacity, and competitive drive. Following Chicago’s 36-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2016 NFL season, another damaging report surfaced making it clear that Cutler’s time in Chicago would soon come to an end.