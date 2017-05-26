NFL Rumors: 6 Potential Landing Spots for Jay Cutler in 2017

Based on physical talent alone, Jay Cutler is one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL. But as any football fan knows, a lot more goes into being a successful NFL quarterback than just natural physical ability. Since the Denver Broncos traded him to the Chicago Bears in 2009, Cutler has flashed glimpses of greatness. Unfortunately, stretches of inconsistent play and dreadful displays of leadership often followed. He led Chicago to the NFC Playoffs just once (in 2010), and after months of speculation, Cutler is now officially looking for a new team.

The Bears are set to sign Mike Glennon to a three-year deal to take over as their starting quarterback as soon as the 2017 league year officially begins. They made the decision to release Cutler and incur a dead-money salary cap hit of just $2 million in a move that also freed up a substantial amount of salary cap space.

Several teams will look into Cutler as a potential backup quarterback option. But we believe the former Vanderbilt star will land a starting job somewhere. Here are the five most likely landing spots for Cutler in 2017.