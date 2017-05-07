MLB: The 8 Longest Baseball Games Ever Played

Two seasons ago the Chicago Cubs wrapped up the longest game by time in their franchise history, finishing up a 16-inning marathon against the Colorado Rockies that ended in a 4-3 Cubs victory. Those 16 innings, while they surely felt like an eternity for the players and fans in attendance, do not represent the longest game, by innings, in the hallowed halls of Wrigley Field — that honor goes to a 21-inning game between the Cubs and the Dodgers in 1982, a game that was 17 minutes shorter than the six-hour, 27-minute game from 2014.

For the completists, the longest game by time ever recorded in MLB history also happened in Chicago. This was during a 7-6 Chicago White Sox victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, a match that lasted for eight hours and six minutes in 1984. And because you’ve got it on the tip of your tongue, the Red Sox-Yankees game from last night was “just” six hours and 49 minutes long. Pace of play is working. Measuring the longest baseball games played by innings, though, is considerably more interesting to fans of the sport. Why? Well, you can explain away a time lapse by all sorts of things; extra innings implies a game that’s gone beyond the scope of a normal, expected outcome.

For anyone who might not know, baseball games can only end in a tie under very specific circumstances, so if the game is tied at the end of the ninth inning, which is nominally the last in a game, it continues on into perpetuity until one team finally scores a run over the other. Specifically, the visiting team wins if it scores more runs during the top of an extra inning, while the home team scores a winning run at the bottom.

Call it home-field advantage. There are other technicalities on display, as well, since teams have to forfeit games if they can’t field nine players (and substitution is a carefully monitored art in the MLB, which is why everyone loves a good manager), but generally speaking, extra innings only end when one team outscores the other one. That can take an impressive amount of innings, as you’ll see below, since all of these games make 16 innings look quaint by comparison.